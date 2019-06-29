Reds' Taylor Trammell: Named to Futures Game
Trammell, who recently returned from the 7-day IL with a hamstring strain at Double-A, was named to the NL team for the Futures All-Star Game, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.
Trammell has struggled to clear the Double-A wall so far this year, hitting .239/.363/.324 with four homers and 14 stolen bases. It hasn't helped that he's dealt with multiple injuries. But he entered the season as the Reds' top remaining prospect in the minors, so that's the primary reason to give him the nod.
