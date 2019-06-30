Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Expects to make next start
Manager Charlie Montoyo said Stroman (pectoral) won't miss his next start after exiting Saturday's game, Scott Mitchell of TSN.ca reports.
Stroman was unable to properly get loose due to the cramp and was forced to leave the game after four innings, but it looks as though that will be the extent of the injury. The 28-year-old currently lines up to take the mound Thursday against the Red Sox.
