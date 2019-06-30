Bard was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake on Saturday, Maria Torres of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Bard joined the Angels on June 21 and allowed six runs over five innings. The 28-year-old had a 2.66 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 21:6 K:BB across his first 15 outings this season, but he's scuffled with 10 runs given up in his last four appearances.

