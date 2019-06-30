Stripling is scheduled to start Tuesday's game against the Diamondbacks, Alanna Rizzo of Spectrum SportsNet LA reports.

Stripling made his first start in two months last Tuesday and yielded two runs (one earned) across three innings. The 29-year-old figures to have a higher pitch count this time around but seems unlikely to be cleared so quickly for a full starter's workload. Stripling has a 3.08 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 52:17 K:BB over 52.2 innings this season and is expected to remain in the rotation for the foreseeable future with Rich Hill (forearm) facing an extended absence.

More News
Our Latest Stories