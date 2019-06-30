Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Starting Sunday

Bogaerts (calf) is in the starting lineup at shortstop and batting third, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

Bogaerts was removed from Saturday's game after experiencing cramping in both calves. The 92-degree heat and hard surface at London Stadium appears to have a played a role, per Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald.

