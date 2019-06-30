Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Out of Sunday's lineup

Zimmerman is not in the lineup for Sunday's game at Detroit, Sam Fortier of The Washington Post reports.

Zimmerman served as the designated hitter the first two games of the series after being activated off the injured list, but he'll take a seat for the finale. Howie Kendrick will be the DH on Sunday while Matt Adams starts at first base.

