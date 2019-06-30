Nationals' Yan Gomes: Day off Sunday

Gomes is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Tigers, Sam Fortier of The Washington Post reports.

Gomes went 1-for-2 with a run scored and a walk Saturday, but he'll head to the bench Sunday for the third time in the last four games. Kurt Suzuki is starting behind the plate and batting seventh in the series finale.

