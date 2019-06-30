Bote is starting at third base and batting sixth in Sunday's game against the Reds.

Bote will pick up his first start of the weekend series after appearing late in Saturday's contest. The 26-year-old is blocked from a starting role at the moment, but he's produced decently when he's played, as he has a.791 OPS and nine home runs in 203 at-bats.

More News
Our Latest Stories