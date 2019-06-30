Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: Resting Sunday

Choo is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rays.

Choo will get a breather as a result of the day game after the night game along with the Rays bringing a tough lefty (Blake Snell) to the hill for the series finale. Willie Calhoun will step in for Choo as the Rangers' designated hitter.

