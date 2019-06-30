Kepler is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the White Sox, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Kepler recently overcame a sprained ankle, but manager Rocco Baldelli said that the outfielder's absence from the lineup for the series finale is a pre-planned maintenance day rather than the result of any recurrence of injury, per Miller. Luis Arraez will enter the outfield in place of Kepler, whose pair of solo home runs in Saturday's 10-3 win allowed him to establish a new career high (21) in the category.