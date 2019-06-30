Brantley is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mariners, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

The fact that the Astros are opposing a lefty pitcher (Marco Gonzales) in addition to wrapping up their series with a day game are likely manager AJ Hinch's main motivations for withholding Brantley from the starting nine. The veteran will head to the bench for the first time since June 9 while Tony Kemp checks in for him in left field.