Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Allows four runs in loss to Giants
Ray (5-6) allowed four runs on six hits and three walks across four innings Sunday to take the loss against the Giants. He struck out five.
Ray put runners on base at a high rate in this one, conceding two runs in both the second and third innings before his removal following the fourth. He needed 83 pitches to complete four frames, snapping a streak of five consecutive starts of at least six innings. Ray also had four quality starts during that stretch but will face a tough task as he tries to bounce back in his next start at home against the Rockies.
