White started at first base in place of the injured Yuli Gurriel (ankle) on Sunday. He went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts in a 6-1 win over Seattle.

Gurriel's injury is not considered serious and, with an off day Monday, could rejoin the starting nine Tuesday in Colorado. White has not hit safely over his last 15 at-bats and is batting just .212.

