Junis (4-8) took the loss Tuesday, surrendering seven runs (six earned) on six hits and two walks over 4.2 innings while striking out four as the Royals were toppled 9-5 by Cleveland.

The right-hander did manage to keep the ball in the park -- just the fourth time in his last 11 starts he hasn't served up a homer -- but that was about the only silver lining in this one for Junis. He'll take a 5.53 ERA and 92:36 K:BB through 99.1 innings into his final outing before the All-Star break, on the road Sunday against the Nationals.