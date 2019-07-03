Dodgers' Justin Turner: Remains out Wednesday

Turner (elbow) remains out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

X-rays were negative after Turner was hit by a pitch Sunday, but he was out of the lineup Tuesday and manager Dave Roberts later revealed that the third baseman was not available off the bench. It's uncertain if Turner will be available in a pinch-hit capacity Wednesday. Max Muncy is filling in at third base.