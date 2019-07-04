Archer allowed three runs on five hits with three walks and eight strikeouts across five innings in a no-decision against the Cubs on Wednesday.

His home run issue continued, as Archer yielded two long balls in this start, but the good news is both were solo shots. He also struck out at least eight batters for the third time in his last five outings. Archer has struck out plenty of batters (88 in 78.2 frames), but the problem is he owns a career-high 2.3 HR/9 and 4.7 BB/9. Those are the biggest reasons why he is 3-6 with a 5.49 ERA and 1.47 WHIP in 78.2 innings this season.