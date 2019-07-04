Athletics' Mike Fiers: Delivers quality start
Fiers gave up two runs (one earned) on five hits and no walks while striking out four through six innings in a no-decision on Wednesday.
Fiers only had seven swinging strikes but pitched five scoreless innings before allowing an unearned run in the sixth inning. The right-hander started the seventh inning but was removed after a leadoff single that would come around to score. Since throwing a no hitter May 7, Fiers has nine consecutive quality starts. Going into the All-Star break, Fiers has an 8-3 record with a 3.87 ERA and a 1.10 WHIP.
