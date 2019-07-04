White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Homers twice Wednesday
Moncada went 2-for-5 with two home runs and three RBI in the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Tigers.
Moncada became the 10th player in franchise history to go yard from both sides of the plate in the same game. He got the White Sox on the board in the first inning with a solo shot from the right side of the plate, then hit a game-tying homer in the 10th inning from the left. In between, he knocked in a third run via a sacrifice fly. He now has 16 homers on the season, one shy of the career high he posted in 2018. The third baseman has hit safely in all four games since returning from a knee injury.
