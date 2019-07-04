Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Not in Thursday's lineup

Wong is out of the lineup for Thursday's game at Seattle, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Wong went 1-for-7 through the first two games of the series but will head to the bench with left-hander Tommy Milone working as Thursday's primary pitcher. Wong has a .170 average over his last 15 games. Tommy Edman will start at the keystone in his place.

