Hernandez (shoulder) is back in the lineup Thursday against the Red Sox.

After taking a couple days to rest a sore right shoulder, Hernandez will slot back in as the center fielder and seven-hole hitter against right-hander Hector Velazquez. Hernandez is hitting for more power since his return from the minor leagues in early June, but his K-rate is nearly identical to what it was before the demotion (30.9 percent). The 26-year-old is nearing a crossroads in his career.

