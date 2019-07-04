Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Returns to lineup
Hernandez (shoulder) is back in the lineup Thursday against the Red Sox.
After taking a couple days to rest a sore right shoulder, Hernandez will slot back in as the center fielder and seven-hole hitter against right-hander Hector Velazquez. Hernandez is hitting for more power since his return from the minor leagues in early June, but his K-rate is nearly identical to what it was before the demotion (30.9 percent). The 26-year-old is nearing a crossroads in his career.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Sits again Wednesday•
-
Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Dealing with sore shoulder•
-
Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Not in lineup•
-
Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Pops eighth homer•
-
Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Sitting Saturday•
-
Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Wears golden sombrero•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
Between promotions, injuries, risers and fallers, the prospect landscape has changed a bit...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart & rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Wednesday Waivers, winners/losers
Heath Cummings catches you up on Tuesday night's action and tells you who to consider addi...
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
Those who play in dynasty leagues are used to having a steadier hand, well aware of the long-term...
-
Barometer risers and fallers
Who's Fantasy stock is rising or falling most dramatically? Ryan Rufe breaks it down, starting...
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Much has happened in the first half of 2019. Scott White pauses to reflect on what it might...