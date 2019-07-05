Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Picks up third save
Martinez picked up the save against the Mariners on Thursday, working around a hit to toss a scoreless ninth inning and close out the Cardinals' 5-4 victory. He struck out one and walked none.
It was the third save of the year for the right-hander, who has assumed the closer role with Jordan Hicks out for the season with a UCL tear. He's posted a 2.37 ERA, a 1.00 WHIP and a 19:6 K:BB over his 19 innings and should continue to soak up most of the save opportunities during the second half of the season.
