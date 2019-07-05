Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Reaches base four times

Devers went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and two walks, scoring twice in a victory over Toronto on Thursday.

Devers put the Red Sox on the board with a solo home run in the first inning and reached base three additional times in the game. The productive performance extended his hitting streak to eight games, during which he has batted a torrid .529 (18-for-34) with 11 runs batted in. On the season, the 22-year-old is slashing .331/.382/.554 with 15 home runs, 59 RBI and 66 runs scored.