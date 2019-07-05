Pirates' Kevin Newman: Collects pair of hits Thursday
Newman returned to the leadoff spot Thursday, going 2-for-4 with a run scored against the Cubs.
The move coincided with Newman breaking an 0-for-10 slide. The 25-year-old hit seventh in the lineup Tuesday and Wednesday, with Adam Frazier moving to the top spot. With Frazier breaking out of a protracted slump, it wouldn't be surprising to see the two players move in and out of the leadoff spot based upon pitching matchups.
