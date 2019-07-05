Royals' Homer Bailey: Takes no-decision
Bailey allowed two runs on six hits with two walks and three strikeouts over five innings of work against the Indians on Thursday. He did not record a decision.
Bailey's chance at earning his eighth win of the season was spoiled after the Royals' bullpen surrendered six runs in the seventh inning to blow their 3-2 lead. Still, the right hander has been in a bit of a groove lately, posting a 2.38 ERA over his last six starts while notching three of his seven total wins in that span. Bailey has been the only bright spot for the Royals' pitching staff recently as Danny Duffy, Brad Keller and Jacob Junis have no lower than a 4.54 ERA over the past 30 days. In his 18 outings this season, Bailey has only managed to record six quality starts while averaging just over a 2:1 K:BB ratio. Without being able to generate many strikeouts or efficient starts, the veteran righty will need to rely on plenty of run support to maintain fantasy value in standard formats.
