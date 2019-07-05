Rays' Avisail Garcia: Day off Friday

Garcia is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Yankees, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.

Garcia started the last six contests and went 6-for-22 with one home run and seven RBI, but he'll take a seat Friday with Masahiro Tanaka on the mound for the Yankees. Yandy Diaz will serve as the designated hitter while Mike Brosseau mans the hot corner for the Rays.