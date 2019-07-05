Athletics' Robbie Grossman: Sits against southpaw
Grossman is not in the lineup Friday against lefty Yusei Kikuchi and the Mariners.
Grossman had started four straight games, including one against a lefty. He'll head to the bench in favor of Chad Pinder on Friday, an arrangement which could continue Saturday with another lefty (Marco Gonzales) on the mound for Seattle.
