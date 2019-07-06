Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Solid in no-decision

Velasquez didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 7-2 win over the Mets, allowing two runs on six hits over five innings while striking out three.

The right-hander threw 56 of 79 pitches for strikes in a solid outing but hit the showers on the hook for his sixth loss of the season, before the Phillies once again rallied against Edwin Diaz and the Mets bullpen. Velasquez now sports a 4.63 ERA and 63:23 K:BB through 56.1 innings heading into the All-Star break.