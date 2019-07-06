Padres' Craig Stammen: Earns win in relief
Stammen (6-4) picked up the win Friday after holding the Dodgers scoreless with two hits and a strikeout over 1.1 innings.
With the score tied 2-2, Stammen came into the seventh inning to replace starter Eric Lauer. The 35-year-old successfully prevented the potent Dodger lineup from causing any damage as both of the hits he allowed were singles. A two-out home run by Hunter Renfroe in the eighth boosted the Padres ahead to win the game. The veteran setup man has been mostly solid for San Diego this year, compiling a 4.00 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 35:7 K:BB over 41 appearances.
