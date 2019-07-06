Royals' Brad Keller: Works around five walks
Keller allowed one run on six hits with five walks and two strikeouts across 5.2 innings during a no-decision against the Nationals on Friday.
Despite the five free passes, the 23-year-old bounced back from his awful final start of June in this one. With this performance, he's also continued his pattern of alternating good and terrible starts, as since June 14, he's either allowed 0-1 runs or more than five. He's balanced out to a 1-1 record with a 5.11 ERA during that stretch. Keller is 4-9 with a 4.47 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 77 strikeouts in 110.2 innings overall this season.
