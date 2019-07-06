Mets' Wilson Ramos: Sitting Saturday

Ramos will sit Saturday against the Phillies.

Tomas Nido will start behind the plate in Ramos' absence. Nido's .244/.263/.372 slash line is nowhere close to Ramos' .275/.350/.413, but the Mets' pitchers reportedly prefer throwing to Nido, the superior defender, so Ramos may continue to sit more frequently than his offensive numbers would suggest.

