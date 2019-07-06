Bader is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Giants, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Bader started five of the first six games on the road trip but finds himself on the bench for the second straight contest Saturday. The 25-year-old is 5-for-48 with zero extra-base hits over his last 17 games. Tyler O'Neill, Dexter Fowler and Jose Martinez will man the outfield from left to right for the Cardinals.