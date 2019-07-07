Paddack didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Dodgers, allowing three hits and a walk over 5.2 scoreless innings while striking out six.

It was another impressive performance from the rookie, who threw 71 of 96 pitches for strikes, but unfortunately for Paddack, neither team could get on the board until the seventh inning. He'll take a 2.84 ERA and 87:18 K:BB through 82.1 innings into the All-Star break.