Martin is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Blue Jays, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Martin will be on the bench for the fifth time in nine games while the Orioles fill out the left side of the infield with Jonathan Villar at shortstop and Rio Ruiz at third base. Though his status as a Rule 5 pick on a rebuilding club has earned him fairly steady at-bats this season, Martin has yet to show any meaningful growth at the plate. He's gone 0-for-14 with one walk and six strikeouts over his last seven games, dropping his season line to an abysmal .166/.226/.282 across 198 plate appearances.