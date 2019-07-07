Orioles' Richie Martin: Takes seat Sunday
Martin is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Blue Jays, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Martin will be on the bench for the fifth time in nine games while the Orioles fill out the left side of the infield with Jonathan Villar at shortstop and Rio Ruiz at third base. Though his status as a Rule 5 pick on a rebuilding club has earned him fairly steady at-bats this season, Martin has yet to show any meaningful growth at the plate. He's gone 0-for-14 with one walk and six strikeouts over his last seven games, dropping his season line to an abysmal .166/.226/.282 across 198 plate appearances.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 16 picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Plate discipline standouts, breakouts
Ariel Cohen breaks down swing and contact rates on pitches inside and outside the zone to identify...
-
Waivers: Jansen remains scorching
Some of our preseason favorites are starting to turn things around, which makes them worth...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
Between promotions, injuries, risers and fallers, the prospect landscape has changed a bit...
-
Wednesday Waivers, winners/losers
Heath Cummings catches you up on Tuesday night's action and tells you who to consider addi...