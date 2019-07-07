Meadows is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Yankees.

He'll wrap up the first half on the bench with a tough southpaw (James Paxton) on the bump for New York. Though Meadows will make his first All-Star Game appearance Tuesday, he won't be entering the showcase game with much momentum. Over his last 24 contests dating back to June 10, Meadows is slashing .176/.250/.253 while striking out in 29 percent of his plate appearances.