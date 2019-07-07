Bote is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the White Sox.

Bote was unable to take advantage of the three consecutive starts he drew heading into Sunday, going hitless across 10 at-bats while striking out nine times. With both Bote and Daniel Descalso looking lost at the plate heading into the All-Star break, the newly-recalled Robel Garcia may have unseated both as manager Joe Maddon's preferred utility-infield option.