Guzman is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Twins.

The Twins will be deploying a lefty (Devin Smeltzer) as their main option behind opener Kyle Gibson in the series finale, which may be a factor in why the lefty-hitting Guzman is on the bench. Since returning from the injured list in early May, Guzman is batting .205/.287/.384 across 49 games. He could be in danger of losing out on his large-side platoon duty at first base to Danny Santana, who will start in his stead Sunday.