Giants' Buster Posey: Out of Sunday's lineup

Posey is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Posey started the first two games of the series and went 3-for-8 with a run scored, but he'll receive one extra day of rest heading into the All-Star break. Stephen Vogt will take over behind the dish and bat fifth in his place.

More News
Our Latest Stories