Astros' Robinson Chirinos: Takes seat Sunday

Chirinos is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Angels, Brent Zwerneman of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Chirinos will get a second consecutive Sunday off while backup backstop Max Stassi checks in behind the plate. Unless he's summoned for a pinch-hitting appearance in the series finale, Chirinos will close out the Astros' first-half schedule with a .228 average, 12 home runs, 39 RBI and 36 runs across 266 plate appearances.