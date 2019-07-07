Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Not starting Sunday

Wong is out of the lineup for Sunday's game at San Francisco.

Wong received the start Saturday versus southpaw Madison Bumgarner but finds himself on the bench Sunday with right-hander Jeff Samardzija on the mound. Wong has a .286/.324/.400 slash line with four doubles and four RBI in his last 11 games. Tommy Edman will start at the keystone and bat leadoff in his place.

