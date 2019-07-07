Athletics' Josh Phegley: Gets day off
Phegley is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mariners.
Phegley started three of the Athletics' last four games, but he likely has a shorter leash on the No. 1 catching gig following Chris Herrmann's return from the injured list earlier in the week. Herrmann recorded five hits -- including a grand slam -- across his first two starts and will be rewarded with a turn behind the plate as the Athletics wrap up the first half Sunday. Phegley, meanwhile, has gone hitless over his last three starts and is slashing .192/.235/.321 since the beginning of June.
