Royals' Jakob Junis: Takes no-decision
Junis allowed two runs on five hits with two walks and six strikeouts across seven innings during a no-decision against the Nationals on Sunday.
This was one of Junis' best starts of the year, but the Royals needed a two-run rally in the eighth to help him avoid a loss. While he didn't take the defeat, Junis hasn't captured a win since May 30. He is 4-8 with a 5.33 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 98 strikeouts in 106.1 innings this year.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 16 picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Plate discipline standouts, breakouts
Ariel Cohen breaks down swing and contact rates on pitches inside and outside the zone to identify...
-
Waivers: Jansen remains scorching
Some of our preseason favorites are starting to turn things around, which makes them worth...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
Between promotions, injuries, risers and fallers, the prospect landscape has changed a bit...
-
Wednesday Waivers, winners/losers
Heath Cummings catches you up on Tuesday night's action and tells you who to consider addi...