Junis allowed two runs on five hits with two walks and six strikeouts across seven innings during a no-decision against the Nationals on Sunday.

This was one of Junis' best starts of the year, but the Royals needed a two-run rally in the eighth to help him avoid a loss. While he didn't take the defeat, Junis hasn't captured a win since May 30. He is 4-8 with a 5.33 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 98 strikeouts in 106.1 innings this year.