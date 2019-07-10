Reds' Josh VanMeter: Optioned to Triple-A
VanMeter was optioned to Triple-A Louisville on Wednesday.
VanMeter hasn't done much in sporadic playing time for the Reds this season, hitting .222/.340/.289 in 53 plate appearances. He owns a much better .355/.435/.687 slash line in 192 plate appearances for Louisville. A corresponding move will come prior to Friday's game against Colorado.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, projections
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Second-half sell-high six
It's been a great first half for this half-dozen, but if you can find a taker, you might want...
-
Second-half breakouts
Looking for someone to carry you in the second half? Chris Towers gives seven of his favor...
-
Second-half sleepers
Looking for some surprise stars for the second half? Chris Towers gives eight of his favorite...
-
Category fixes for second half
Heath Cummings helps you catch up in Roto, no matter what category you need.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Wheeler up
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal