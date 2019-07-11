Rangers' Willie Calhoun: Not in Thursday's lineup
Calhoun is not starting Thursday against the Astros.
Calhoun had a regular but not quite everyday role in the weeks leading up to the All-Star break. He owns a strong .286/.326/.524 slash line with five homers in 23 games so far this season. Joey Gallo will slide to left field in his absence, with Delino DeShields starting in center.
