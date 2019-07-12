Orioles' Stevie Wilkerson: Out of Friday's lineup
Wilkerson is not in the lineup for Friday's game versus the Rays, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Wilkerson has a .154/.203/.292 slash line with a 31.9 percent strikeout rate since the start of June, so he'll take a seat on the bench Friday. Dwight Smith, Anthony Santander and Trey Mancini will start in the outfield from left to right for the Orioles.
