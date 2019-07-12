Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Not in Friday's lineup

Mazara is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Astros.

The Rangers are facing a righty, but it's Gerrit Cole, and Mazara is 1-for-16 with 10 strikeouts in his career against Cole. Manager Chris Woodward will go with Willie Calhoun, Danny Santana and Shin-Soo Choo from left to right in the outfield, with Joey Gallo serving as the designated hitter.