Brewers' Ryan Braun: Returns to lineup

Braun (knee) is back in the lineup Friday, starting in left field and batting fifth against the Giants.

Braun missed four consecutive starts heading into the break due to a right knee issue, which he revealed to be an aggravation of an injury suffered last fall during the postseason. He seems to be feeling better after some time off, but the Brewers will probably look to give Braun semi-regular maintenance days down the stretch to help ensure he stays upright.