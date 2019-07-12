Angels' Albert Pujols: Out of Friday's lineup
Pujols is not in Friday's lineup against the Mariners.
The Angels will give their veteran slugger a nice long break in the middle of the season, going without him in the first game of the second half. Justin Bour will start at first base, hitting seventh.
