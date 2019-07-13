Gray pitched seven innings in Friday's no-decision, allowing a run on five hits and three walks. He struck out nine in the 3-2 loss to the Rockies.

Gray was in line for the win, exiting the game with a 2-1 lead, but reliever David Hernandez blew the save to stick Gray with the no-decision. In his last 21.1 innings, the right-hander has allowed only three runs and owns a 27:5 K:BB in that span. For the year, the 29-year-old has a 3.42 ERA and a 1.18 WHIP. He'll try to keep the hot run going when he faces the Cubs on Wednesday.