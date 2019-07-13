Keuchel (3-2) picked up the win Friday after holding the Padres to one run on six hits and four walks while striking out five through seven innings.

Keuchel held the Padres scoreless until Manny Machado swatted a solo home run in the sixth inning. Overall, it was a strong outing for the 31-year-old, who was facing the Padres for the first time since 2015. Keuchel has now pitched seven or more innings in his last three outings, all which have been quality starts. The southpaw will carry a 3.09 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 17:10 K:BB into a road matchup with the Brewers on Wednesday.