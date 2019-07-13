Mariners' Hunter Strickland: Bullpen session on tap
Strickland (lat) will throw a bullpen session Saturday in Anaheim, Sarah Wexler of MLB.com reports.
Assuming the session goes well, Strickland will then fly to Tacoma to throw live batting practice to the Rainiers at some point during the week, likely Wednesday. The veteran reliever should be in line for a multi-appearance rehab assignment before activation.
